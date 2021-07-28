Olympics: East Texas archer Mackenzie Brown wins two matches, advances to Round of 16

TOKYO, Japan — The American archery team was on target Wednesday in Tokyo, including East Texan Mackenzie Brown
The Flint resident won two matches in the women's individual competition at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field to advance to the Round of 16.
Brown, the No. 5 seed, rallied to win her first-round match over Germany's Charline Schwartz, the No. 60 seed, 6-2 (24-27, 27-21, 29-24, 27-22).
“It was a good day," Brown said. "I feel really good, I feel like what my focus is on really helps in this finals field and I think that will help me going into these next matches. I’m really happy I stuck to what I was supposed to do and didn’t get too caught up in the rest of the competition. It gives me good confidence.”
