Personal finance website GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the best place in each U.S. state for retired workers to live. According to the website, the average Social Security benefit for retirees in 2017 was $1,369 a month, which adds up to $16,428 in annual benefits for single people and $32,856 for couples. That's around $25,000 less than the median U.S. household income.

"Living on a fixed income basically means you're solely or almost entirely dependent on funds like Social Security, pensions and inheritance — with little to no flexibility in the amount you're paid each month," reports GoBankingRates' Gabrielle Olya. Unstable costs, including a volatile housing market, can be especially challenging to deal with on a fixed income, she added.

Fort Collins, Colo.

Fort Collins, Colo.

If you rely mostly — or only — on a fixed income, here are the best cities, towns and rural spots across the country for you:

Alabama: Decatur

Alaska: Palmer

Arizona: Sierra Vista

As with many other cities on this list, Little Rock does not attract nearly the number of visitors as places like the Big Apple. That being said, its housing prices are nowhere near the same either, making it a place to keep on your short list for investment.

As with many other cities on this list, Little Rock does not attract nearly the number of visitors as places like the Big Apple. That … Show more

Arkansas: Little Rock

California: Hanford

Colorado: Fort Collins

Connecticut: New Haven

Delaware: Felton

Florida: Bradenton

Georgia: Columbus

Hawaii: Hilo

Idaho: Twin Falls

Illinois: Champaign-Urbana

Indiana: Angola

Iowa: Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas: Topeka

Kentucky: Danville

Louisiana: Lafayette

Maine: Augusta

Maryland: Hagerstown

Massachusetts: Worcester

Michigan: Midland

Minnesota: Mankato

Mississippi: Tupelo

Missouri: Springfield

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: North Platte

Nevada: Elko

New Hampshire: Berlin

New Jersey: Absecon

Reasonable purchase prices coupled with a great four-season market make Albuquerque a great place for more than just retirees.

Reasonable purchase prices coupled with a great four-season market make Albuquerque a great place for more than just retirees.

New Mexico: Albuquerque

New York: Corning

North Carolina: Fayetteville

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Port Clinton

Oklahoma: Elk City

Oregon: La Grande

Pennsylvania: Williamsport

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Columbia

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Morristown

Texas: College Station

Utah: Provo

Vermont: Rutland

Lynchburg Courthouse and Monument Terrace, Lynchburg

Lynchburg Courthouse and Monument Terrace, Lynchburg (Architect: Andrew Ellison, Jr. (Courthouse) and Hurd and Chesterman (Staircase)): Home to the Lynchburg Museum, Lynchburg Courthouse was designed

Virginia: Lynchburg

Washington: Wenatchee

West Virginia: Parkersburg

Wisconsin: Watertown

Wyoming: Riverton

