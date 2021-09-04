ON THIS DAY: Several tornado outbreaks occurred in East Texas in 1919, 2009 and 2015

Texas averages 132 tornadoes a year with the majority of those twisters happening in the months of April, May and June.

TYLER, Texas — As the old Texas saying goes: "If you don't like the weather, just wait a minute."

In East Texas, it's not uncommon to experience all four seasons in a day, especially during tornado season.

Texas averages 132 tornadoes a year. The majority of those tornadoes happen in the months of April, May, and June as winter cold gives way to summer heat in fits and starts and pushes and shoves of cold and warm weather air masses.

Severe weather is expected Friday across East Texas as a round of potentially strong storms make their way to the region.

The northern half of our area is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather, with Deep East Texas under a Level 2 of 5 risk. All types of severe weather will be possible, including isolated tornadoes, large hail, damaging gusty winds and frequent lightning.

And on this day in years past, the weather has been no different.

APRIL 9, 1919

On April 9, 1919, tornadoes touched down in Wood, Camp and Red River counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Seventy-five people were injured and four were killed near Winnsboro. Another 15 were injured and 14 were killed near Mineola. In the Newsome area of Camp County, 30 were injured and seven were killed. To the north in Texarkana, 50 people were injured and one person died. An additional seven people died n the Mulberry community of Red River County.

APRIL 9, 2009

On April 9, 2009, one of the largest tornado outbreaks in the four-state region occurred. Twelve tornadoes ripped through the area, including a very rare EF-2 anticyclonic in Southwest Arkansas. A majority of the twisters were along and north of Interstate 20.

Despite the large number of tornadoes, which destroyed or severely damaged several homes across the region. no deaths were reported, but approximately 10 people were injured.



Survey teams from the NWS in Shreveport fanned out across the region to survey the damage across the region.

APRIL 9, 2015

On April 9, 2015, a powerful spring storm system brought severe weather to a large part of the Central United States including portions of the ArkLaTex.

Severe thunderstorms first developed during the early afternoon and affected portions of Southern Arkansas. Additional storms developed west and southwest into East Texas.

Several reports of possible tornado damage were received from two different thunderstorms. One storm produced damage from between Bullard and Jacksonville with several reports of damage coming from the Mixon area. A second storm affected the northeast side of Longview and tracked north of Hallsville.

Two EF-1 tornadoes were been confirmed from Longview to north of Hallsville. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed near the Mount Selman and Mixon.

No injuries were reported.

UNDERSTANDING TORNADO ALERTS

When severe weather hits, alerts start coming in left and right, and it can get confusing.

So, what is the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service?