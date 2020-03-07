Onalaska police officer charged with official oppression

Onalaska police officer, Gabriel Moore, was charged with official oppression.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division arrested an officer with the Onalaska Police Department Thursday afternoon.

According to DPS, the arrest comes after an investigation that began in May on a charge of official oppression. 43-year-old Gabriel Moore was placed in the Polk County Jail on the Class A Misdemeanor charge.

Investigators believe Moore may have committed similar crimes in other areas as well.

Moore worked at various police agencies in Polk, Montgomery, Chambers, and Harris Counties since 2002.