ONCE A BUCKEYE: UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor reflects on time at Gilmer as Buckeyes prepare for state title game

GILMER, Texas — As the Gilmer Buckeyes prepares to play the Carthage Bulldogs the Class 4A Division II state championship tomorrow, Texas high school football coaching legend Jeff Traylor reflected back on his time winning three state titles for Gilmer.

“It’s my players that I think about," Traylor said. "Guys on that staff, my players that are coaches now pouring back into those lives."

During his 15-year tenure with the Buckeyes, Traylor built an expectation of always winning. It’s a standard that is still held year after year.

"Obviously, it's my alma mater, and I’m very proud," Taylor said. "Six of my former players are on that staff. Very proud of them. All my assistants are all moved up or are head coaches now and coordinators. So a lot of my ball boys from the state championship game in 2014 are now seniors, starters, and captains.”

With three East Texas programs gearing up to win it all, Traylor’s best advice to all the coaches and players is to enjoy it all.