For the eighth consecutive year, Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away 8,000 free trees to customers.

“By giving away and helping to plant more than 8,000 free trees, we are all working together to celebrate energy conservation, environmental stewardship and a reduction in household electricity bills across the state,” said Jeff Quinters, Forester Specialist for Oncor.

Oncor customers can receive two free trees per household. From now through November 1, customers can go online to reserve their free trees.

The one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers.

Customers can also use the online tool to identify the safest and most strategic location for planting and estimate annual energy savings once the tree matures.

Customer's ESI ID is required to complete the online reservation process.

For a visual walk-through of the online tool, click here.