145,000 customers across Oncor service territory remain without power

TYLER, Texas — According to Oncor, 145,000 customers across its service territory are without power as of 7 p.m.

Of those, Oncor says 63,000 outages are from cold weather and lack of generation impacts experienced earlier this week.

Oncor expects that a substantial amount of those customers' power will be restored by Friday evening.

The remaining 82,000 outages are the result of late Wednesday and Thursday’s winter storm in the Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas.

In Smith County, 854 Oncor customers remain without power as of 9 p.m.

Oncor says personnel across the service territory will continue to work around the clock to ensure power can be restored as quickly and safely as possible.

If you are still without power and have not yet reported your outage, report it by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or visiting Oncor.com.

Enough generation and stable demand have remained throughout the day to prevent the need for controlled, or rotating, outages. However, Oncor says it will continue to follow the direction of ERCOT should electric generation change and immediately take steps to inform our customers of any updates.

Q: Why does everyone else have power in my area except me?

In many instances, your neighbor may have electric service when you don’t because their home is on a different set of lines or circuit. If your neighbor was without power and is now restored, and you are still without power, please first check the circuit breaker at the property. You should also examine the meter base and weatherhead to ensure they have not been damaged or pulled off. If that has occurred, customers need to contact an electrician to make necessary repairs before Oncor can restore power. If power is still not restored after checking the breaker and there is no damage to the meter base or weatherhead, please report it by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or visiting Oncor.com. Additional damage may exist at your location that Oncor was not previously aware of when making the original repairs.

Q: Why does my outage status show “restored” on the app, but I still have no power?

Please first check the circuit breaker at the property. If power is still not restored after checking the breaker, please report it by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or visiting Oncor.com. Additional damage may exist at your location that Oncor was not previously aware of when making the original repairs. Due to the large amounts of system activity surrounding power restoration, it may take some time for our tracking systems to accurately reflect your current status.

Q: Why is my power still out?