Oncor to continue controlled outages due to record-low temperatures

TYLER, Texas — Because of continued record-low temperatures, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has requested that Oncor and other companies continue to drop power load using maintained controlled outages.

According to an Oncor statement, the company was able to rotate some outages overnight Monday, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent Oncor and others from rotating or rolling the entirety of the outages. Oncor said this has led to extended periods without power for many customers.