Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 5th Street and S. Beckham in Tyler.

Just before 11 Wednesday night, officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to a one vehicle crash in the 1700 block of S. Beckham. The vehicle rolled several times, hitting a power pole and knocking power lines onto the roadway. At this time all south bound traffic is closed at 5th St.

Workers for ONCOR are on the scene attempting to fix the downed power lines.

