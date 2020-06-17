Angelina County & Cities Health District reported an additional death related to COVID-19 in Angelina County, bringing the total number of fatalities to six.
Health officials also report 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County.
In addition, San Augustine County also confirmed a new death related to COVID-19. The county now has 86 positive cases of COVID-19 and six fatalities.
Polk County has also confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19.
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.