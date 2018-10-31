DPS is investigating a crash on State Highway 19 in Canton that took the lives of one adult and two children.

The crash happened at about 7:14 p.m. on State Highway 19 northwest of Edgewood.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, Jessie Michael Brown, 19, of Fruitvale was traveling south on State Highway 19 while Connie McKinley Wells, 61, of Wills Point was traveling north.

Brown began to pass vehicles in a no passing zone and struck Wells head-on in the northbound shoulder.

Brown and his 16-year-old passenger were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Wells was pronounced at the scene. Adam Thomas Tuma, 14, and Elijah William Tuma, 11, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old girl was flown to a Dallas hospital in critical condition.

All crash victims were wearing seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation.

