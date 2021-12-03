One arrested following robbery, shooting in Nacogdoches County

One of the two suspects in this crime, Juan Pablo Garcia, 21, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Sept. 17.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — One suspect has been arrested following a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 23 near Lone Star Church in Nacogdoches County.

The victim in the shooting was shot several times inside his vehicle on CR 823. The victim spent several weeks in an East Texas Hospital recovering from his injuries but has since been released.

One of the two suspects in this crime, Juan Pablo Garcia, 21, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Sept. 17 on the Aggravated Robbery Charges and bond was set at $50,000.00 dollars.

The victim of the shooting was supposed to meet a friend on CR 823 on Oct. 23, but it is believed by law enforcement that he was set up by the suspects, including Garcia. These suspects planned to meet the victim and rob him.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was wearing a ski mask at the time and was the person who fired several shots at the victim. After the victim was shot, several items were removed from his vehicle. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle has been identified as Garcia. The shooter has not been arrested.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers has led to identifying two suspects in the investigation. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office established probable cause for a search warrant on a residence on Cr. 127 in Nacogdoches County on Sept 17. Investigators found evidence at the search warrant that was seized that investigators believe is directly related to the shooting.

Several weapons were seized from the residence, one of which was reported stolen through the Nacogdoches Police Department. A large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that is consistent with the use of drug distribution was also seized. Other evidence was also seized at the scene.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle has been identified as Juan Garcia who was arrested at the search warrant and charged with Aggravated Robbery a felony 1st degree for his connection with the crime.

Law enforcement officials have identified a strong person of interest who actually conducted the shooting. Forensics tests have been submitted to the lab and investigators are awaiting the results of those tests.