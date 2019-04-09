LUFKIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday night after a one-vehicle crash in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, a man, who is not being named at this time, was driving a Chevy Camaro eastbound on Tulane Drive at about 8:12 p.m.

Police say the man drifted across the road. He overcorrected and hit a tree in front of a home in the 1500 block of Tulane Drive.

The man was partially ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.