One dead following three-vehicle crash near Tyler

TYLER, Texas — One man died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Texas Department of Safety is reporting.

DPS Troopers received a report around noon of a crash on SH-31, nine miles east of Tyler.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet HHR was traveling south on CR-21 approaching SH-31. The driver, 27-year-old Thomas Coleman of Overton, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and entered the lanes of travel on SH-31. The Chevrolet was struck by a 2020 Toyota Yaris traveling westbound on SH-31. The impact caused the Toyota to travel into oncoming traffic where it was struck by an eastbound 2009 Ford F-250.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Philip Marsh, 83, of Tyler. Marsh was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the Ford was identified as James Holman, 32, of Sanger. Holman was treated and released at the scene.

Coleman was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition.