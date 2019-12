ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A 52-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Angelina County.

According to DPS, the crash happened on Farm-to-Market Road 1818 at about 6:40 p.m.

A Kia SUV was traveling on FM 1818 when it left the road and hit several tree and overturned.

DPS says Delores Zavala from Diboll was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.