Local News

1 dead after mobile home fire in Smith County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FLINT, Texas — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in the Flint area.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue received a call at 6:26 a.m. of the fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint. 

Along with Smith County, fire departments from surrounding East Texas cities, including Bullard and Coffee City, responded and arrived to the scene finding one person dead. A second person was taken to the hospital to be treated for breathing in smoke and was released.

Hogue said the names of the victims will not be released at this time and he is waiting to notify family.

