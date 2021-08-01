One dead, three in critical condition after early morning shooting in Nacogdoches

Two suspects have been detained and are currently being questioned.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A shooting has left one dead and three others in critical condition, the Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting.

Early Sunday morning, the Nacogdoches police were called to the 1400 block of Dolph St after receiving reports of multiple people being shot.

Officers found four men that were suffering from gunshot wounds. All four victims were transported by emergency medical services. One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The deceased victim has been identified to be Javinsky Lampkin 35 years of age from Nacogdoches.

The other three victims are all in serious condition and believed to be in the process of being transferred to out-of-town hospitals for a higher level of care.

Suspects had fled the area in a vehicle, but officers located the vehicle. A chase began southbound on NW Stallings Dr. The vehicle finally stopped around the 3200 block of SW Stallings Dr and two people of interest were detained.

The persons of interest are currently being questioned.

Currently, all traffic is shut down on Dolph St. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.