One taken to the hospital after shooting himself during a fight

The fight occurred around 7:45 this morning at the Lone Star Inn.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — One person has been sent to the hospital after they shot themselves on accident during a fight.

The fight occurred at the Lone Star Inn on W. Gentry Pkwy. and officers responded at around 7:45 a.m.

Andy Erbaugh, who is the Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, said that a fight broke out between two individuals and one pulled out a pistol and began to beat the other with it.

During the fight, the gun went off and hit the suspect who pistol-whipped the other individual.

No arrests have been made at this time and any charges toward the suspect are to be determined.