One injured in shooting, Longview police investigating

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867).

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Tuesday, Longview Police said they're investigating a shooting near Park and Mitchell Streets that has put one victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers responded to a call around 1:06 p.m., and discovered there'd been a shooting in the 300 block of Park St. The victim had been transportred to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

This is still an active investigation.