One Lufkin man injured following Wednesday shooting at Winston Park

LUFKIN, Texas — One man was injured following a shooting at Winston Park in the 400 block of Jack Street in Lufkin on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Lufkin Police officers were called to a report of shots fired at the park Witnesses reported hearing three shots and then seeing two vehicles – a white Challenger and a silver Buick – speeding away from the park around 6 p.m.

Officers responded to the area and recovered three shell casings in the parking lot. While still at the park, officers were notified that a shooting victim had just arrived at a local hospital in a Challenger.

The driver of the Challenger, 19-year-old Adam Herrera, of Lufkin, suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

Herrera told officers he was sitting in his car with friends when a group of Black males approached and pulled out guns as if to rob them. He said he was driving away when he realized he had been shot in the arm.

He told officers that before the shooting the men had been standing around a silver Buick.