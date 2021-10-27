1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Carthage

Adam Pacetti, 37, of Texas City was pronounced dead at the scene

CARTHAGE, Texas — A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash near Carthage.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a multi-vehicle fatal crash took place Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. on US-79, southwest of Carthage.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2019 Dodge 1500 towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on US-79 preparing to turn left into a private drive. At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Subaru Forester was traveling northwest on the same roadway. The driver of the Dodge turned in front of the Subaru, causing that driver to take evasive action to the left, into oncoming traffic.

The driver of a 2007 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was also traveling southwest on US-79 and tried to avoid the Subaru, but the two vehicles collided in the northeast lane.

The driver of the Subaru, Adam Pacetti, 37, of Texas City was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, Jimmy Brister, 78, of Carthage, was not injured.

The driver of the Kenworth, Ramon Lumbi, 54, of Porter, was also un-injured.

Pacetti was taken to a funeral home in Carthage.