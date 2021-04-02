One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Longview

Christopher Wayne Davis II, 29, was arrested December 6 by Longview police following traffic stop.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Mount Pleasant man who was listed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been arrested in Longview, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

Christopher Wayne Davis II, 29, was arrested Dec. 6 by Longview police following traffic stop. The arrest was conducted in coordination with DPS special agents.

Davis was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Nov. 29, though he had been wanted since May when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance later that month.

In 2016, Davis was convicted of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced to probation. In 2017, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years in prison. Davis’ probation also was revoked. He was released on parole in May 2020.