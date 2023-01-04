One of two men convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC killings dies in prison

Mary Tyler, 37, Opie Ann Hughes, 39, Joey Johnson, 20, David Maxwell, 20, and Monte Landers, 19, were all victims in the 1983 murders.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — One of two men serving a life sentence for the 1983 murders of five people abducted from a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Kilgore has died.

According to a report from the Texas Attorney General's Office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, died on May 4, 2022 due to a massive hemorrhagic stroke.

Hartsfield was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in September 2008. His cousin Romeo Pinkerton, 64, who was also convicted of the murders, was sentenced to life in 2007, according to the Longview News-Journal.

Mary Tyler, 37, Opie Ann Hughes, 39, Joey Johnson, 20, David Maxwell, 20, and Monte Landers, 19, were all victims in the 1983 murders.

They were found guilty of abducting the five people from the KFC in Kilgore, driving them to a remote oil field road and shooting them to death, the News-Journal said.

The murders were unsolved for decades until DNA testing in 2001 pointed to them.

The News-Journal reported in 2019 that Hartsfield would have been eligible for parole this month. Pinkerton is set to be up for parole in May 2024.