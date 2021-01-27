One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison

Auston Kile Reed pleaded guilty to two charges of injury to a disabled person causing reckless serious bodily injury.

TYLER, Texas — One of two former caregivers at a Tyler special-needs home will spend 10 years in prison for physically and verbally abusing a nonverbal teen with autism.

Auston Kile Reed, 24, of Lindale, pleaded guilty to two charges of injury to a disabled person causing reckless serious bodily injury on Tuesday in the 241st District Court.

His plea included 10-year sentences for each charge, but each will run at the same time. Reed will receive 343 days of jail credit after being in the Smith County Jail since Feb. 19.