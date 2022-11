DPS is advising those to find alternative routes.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — DPS is working on a pedestrian fatality accident on I-20 westbound that is currently shut down.

This accident occurred near the Turner Hayden exit at the 515 mile marker.

We have received a courtesy video from the County Eagle of traffic backed up on the interstate.

DPS is advising those to take an alternative route at this time.