Fire units from several different departments responded to a house fire in Smith County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is happened at 14343 County Road 198.

One person was taken by air ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries. Ten percent of their body was burned.

Fire units from Noonday, Flint, Dixie, Gresham and Smith County ESD2 responded to the scene.

The fire is contained.

