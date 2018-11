DPS is investigating a fatal accident involving a single vehicle in Rusk County.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, Stephen Vanlandingham, 51, of Henderson was headed east on State Highway 64 when for an unknown reason, left his lane, crossed into the westbound lane and traveling off the roadway striking a culvert embankment.

Vanlandingham was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced at the scene.

