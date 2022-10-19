x
One person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches

Further information will be released when available.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning.

The police have confirmed that one person is dead. The wreck happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Wednesday morning.

All southbound lanes are closed for traffic and northbound traffic is down to one lane.

Delays are expected for the rest of the day and police are advising to seek alternate routes if possible.

The traffic division, along with the Texas Department of Transportation, have responded to the crash and will be conducting a reconstruction.

