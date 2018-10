SMITH COUNTY — One person was killed following a crash Wednesday morning in Smith County.

According to DPS, the crash happened at about 7:21 a.m. on FM-756, north of FM-346. DPS says the crash involved a 2006 Jeep vehicle and a 2002 Chevrolet pickup.

One person was killed in the crash. DPS did not confirm any other injuries.

