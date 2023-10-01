One person shot, airlifted to hospital following shooting in Panola County

The individual who was airlifted to the hospital is reported to be in stable condition.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office reported one person was shot on Front Street in Beckville at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The 911 dispatch alerted officials that the individuals involved were a father and son, with the shooter still on scene.

Once officials arrived on scene they began searching for evidence and conducted interviews with witnesses.

The suspect has been identified as Ray Dell Rollins, of Beckville, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rollins was later booked into the Panola County Jail without incident.