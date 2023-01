All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train.

LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident.