Hallsville — On August 5th, 2017, the Larry family lost Thomas in a tragic boating accident at Lake O' the Pines. The accident shocked the East Texas community.

The family of Thomas Larry says they are overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received from the community.

They are coming together this week to remember Thomas. Thomas was one of the three boys who died in the boating accident.

"We've had tremendous generosity and outpouring of people consoling and talking to us,” Fr. Braun says.

Thomas Larry was a Boy Scout and member of the Hallsville band. He was well known in the community.

The Larry family made the decision to donate Thomas' organs. A ceremony was held at the hospital in Shreveport where he died to honor him.

Boy Scout troops from across the country came to pay their respects.

Thomas' uncle says they don't know who received the organs, but one day hope to meet them.

