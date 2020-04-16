ALTO, Texas — Terra Thacker is still rebuilding her life after last year's deadly tornadoes in Alto.

When she looked out at her devastated property, she says she was humbled by the charity of her neighbors.

"The collective and brotherhood. The oneness that everyone showed," Thacker said in 2019.

When the tornado hit, a large tree fell on Thacker's home, barely missing Thacker and her husband.

"I was just thinking that, 'Oh, this is really going to be the end,'" Thacker said. "All of a sudden we heard the whistling of the tornado."

She credits her safe spot for helping her survive the storm's fury.

"We were protected on all four sides," Thacker said. "And we were away from any windows. So we were just there's almost like a cellar event."

With her house severely damaged by the storm, rebuilding took many months. However, after a year, Thacker says life finally getting back to normal.

"We really, really came out well," Thacker said. "I thought about the year of jubilee in the Bible, when everything is restored."