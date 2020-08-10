1 YEAR LATER: Loved ones still searching for missing Gregg County woman

"I still have hope, I still hope and pray every single day that, you know, she'll just walk through the door."

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Family members are still searching for a Gregg County woman who went missing a year ago.

Since Rosemary Rodriguez's disappearance, officials and Rosemary's daughter, Frances, believe criminal activity may be involved in the case.

"It's been very, very, very intense," Frances said. "There's good days and there's bad days the bad days, you just want to lay in bed and not get up and do anything."

According to Lt. Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Rosemary was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mt. Pisgah area near Kilgore on Monday, Oct. 7, around 6:45 p.m.

The family's GoFundMe page, which is dedicated to finding Rosemary, says on Oct. 8, a co-worker called Rosemary's family to let them know know she didn't report to work for two days. She was last seen wearing her Walmart work attire — a company smock and blue jeans. Frances says for her mother to not show up to work was not in character for her.

"She's got bills, she owns a house," Frances said. "So it's not like her to miss work at all."

When Rosemary initially went missing, community members, family and friends held prayer vigils to get the word out about her disappearance. As the investigation continued, the GCSO obtained evidence related to her disappearance.

"We're not allowed all of the details of the of the investigation," Frances said. "Maybe there's other evidence that maybe implies that there was some criminal activity going on."

Frances added altercations sometimes occurred between Rosemary and her boyfriend. She believes an argument between the boyfriend could have sparked her disappearance.

"[The boyfriend] even admitted to them getting into a fight," Frances said. "And then she 'left.' I think there was an argument and altercation of some sort before her disappearance."

A year later, Rosemary's family is continuing to keep her in their prayers and are hopeful they will get answers soon.

"I still have hope, I still hope and pray every single day that, you know, she'll just walk through the door," Frances said. "Realistically, we know that that's probably not what's going to happen, but just have answers to have the closure of what actually happened to her would be fantastic, you know."

Rosemary stands 5'4 and weighs approximately 185 pounds. She drives a 2014 green Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window. The vehicle has a Texas license plate number: GCM3117.