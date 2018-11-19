ANGELINA COUNTY — An infant drowned Saturday afternoon in Angelina County.

The incident happened on at about 4:50 p.m. on Alco Church Road.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, the one-year-old boy had fallen into a pond. When deputies arrived, family members were already performing CPR.

Lufkin EMS soon arrive to the scene where attempts to revive the child continued. However, the boy did not survive.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident, but believe it is an accident.

