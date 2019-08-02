ATHENS, Texas — Athens police released the 911 calls in the deadly train crash vs. bus crash in late January.

The crash, which took the life of an Athens Middle School student, remains under investigation.

Athens police released 911 calls from two residents who first reported the crash. One resident reported the actual impact on Cream Level Road. The other part reported where the train and bus came to a rest near the Murchison crossing.

Dispatch: 911 What's your emergency?

Caller: Yeah, a train just hit a bus on Cream Level. It's a- someone needs to come over here a train just hit a bus on Cream Level.

Dispatch: Yeah, no reports on the bus. Ma'am okay. Is - are there people- are there people hurt on the bus?

Caller: I don't know that's the problem. It just dragged the people, we just sat here and watched it. ________________________________________________________________

Dispatch: 911 What's your emergency?

Caller: Yes, a train going west has hit a school bus Just past Murchison st.

Dispatch: Okay

Caller: This is (...) at Athens Scuba Park.

Dispatch: A train hit a school bus right past, right past Murchison.

Caller: Just took it down. It hit it. I don't know where it hit it. I heard it, and it was like East of Cream Level. And now it has stopped and it's past Murchison St.

