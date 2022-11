OGT is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Operation Game Theft is seeking public help for information on an illegally dumped white-tailed buck in Henderson County.

The white-tailed buck was dumped and left to waste on side of County Road 1311 near Crossroads on the late evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.

OGT is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.