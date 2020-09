According to the Ore City ISD, Pre-K, Head Start, PPCD, Structured Learning and Kindergarten students will have their classes canceled until at least Friday.

ORE CITY, Texas — Ore City ISD is working to fix a power outage caused by Wednesday morning storms affecting classes for several students.

According to the district, the outage affects Pre-K, Head Start, PPCD, Structured Learning and Kindergarten classes. Those classes will be canceled for Thursday. The power outage also affected the main office.

The district said it plans to resume classes Friday after it replaces equipment.