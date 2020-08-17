Ore City ISD sends home two second-grade classes after student tests positive for COVID-19

All students above the age of 10 and on buses are wearing masks.

ORE CITY, Texas — Two second-grade classes were sent home from Ore City ISD to quarantine for two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lynn Heflin confirmed Monday.

Heflin said the district was made aware of a student who had a confirmed COVID-19 case. That student's class and a class the student came in contact with during PE were both sent home.

Students under the age of 10 are not wearing masks at Ore City ISD, which factored into the decision to send students home, Heflin said. All students above the age of 10 and on buses are wearing masks.