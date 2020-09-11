Ore City ISD to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students for remainder of 2020-21 school year

Ore City ISD Food Services will offer a drive-thru grab-and-go meal outside the high school cafeteria for students wishing to participate.

ORE CITY, Texas — Due to new federal funding guidelines, Ore City ISD has announced starting immediately they will be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

"This includes all three campuses both face-to-face and remote learners," Ore City ISD said in a statement. "This program will also include all children in the community under the age of 18."

