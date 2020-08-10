Ore City ISD to switch to online learning through Oct. 26; 3 weeks of varsity football games canceled

According to the district, this move is an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on campus.

ORE CITY, Texas — Ore City ISD has announced all three campuses will switch to online learning through Monday, Oct. 26.

According to the district, this move is an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Elementary principal Chad Miller says his campus will be putting together a schedule for packet pick-up and Chromebook checkout.

"Please look for that announcement tomorrow," Miller said in a Facebook post. Thank you for your understanding and support during these difficult times.

Ore City High School asked parents to help make sure students stay engaged in their classes on a daily basis and complete their schoolwork through Google Classrooms.

Dave Campbell's Matt Stepp says the district has also canceled their next three varsity football games against Queen City, Harleton and Elysian Fields. The games will result in 15-point loses for the Rebels.