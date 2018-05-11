The Ore City Police Department is investigating a theft case involving the Ore City High School graduating class of 2017-2018.

According to the Ore City Police Facebook page, the case has no affiliation with the school itself. The case involves money or monies raised for the students of the graduating class.

Graduates were promised gifts and never received anything and cannot reach the person responsible for ordering the items and taking the money.

If anyone has information regarding this case you're asked to call the Ore City Police Department.

