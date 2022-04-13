Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee to add location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — An Oregon-based coffee restaurant chain is coming to Tyler.
The city of Tyler approved a building permit for Dutch Bros. Coffee for an upcoming location at 2157 W Grande Blvd. An opening date is not mentioned on the city's permit website.
According to the coffee company's website, the restaurant began in 1992 as a pushcart in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon and it has since expanded to have over 400 locations in Oregon, Texas, California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona.
In 2021, Dutch Bros. began adding more locations in the southeastern United States, including Texas and Oklahoma, according to the website. Currently, the closest locations are in the Dallas area.