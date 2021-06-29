Oregon farm worker dies during heat wave

Oregon OSHA has opened an investigation after a man was found dead Saturday in a field in Marion County.

ST PAUL, Oregon — A farmworker died of heat-related causes while working at a nursery in St. Paul on Saturday, according to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“I can confirm that we have open investigations with Brother Farm Labor Contractor and Ernst Nursery and Farms regarding this fatality,” said Oregon OSHA spokesperson, Aaron Corvin.

Corvin said details reported to the state indicated the employee who died was working on a crew moving irrigation lines. At the end of the shift, he was found unresponsive in the field.

The temperature in St. Paul reached a high of 104 degrees on Saturday, as the Pacific Northwest saw a heat wave that brought record-high temperatures to the region.

“We are not aware of any other fatalities that appear to be heat-related,” said Corvin.

Calls made to Ernst Nursery and Farms were not immediately returned.

Officials said more than a half-dozen deaths in Oregon and Washington may be tied to the intense heat that began late last week, the Associated Press reported.