Organizers call off annual chili cook-off that brings thousands to downtown Kilgore

Credit: Longview News-Journal

KILGORE, Texas — The annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off, which usually brings about 10,000 people to downtown Kilgore, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The fundraising event that takes places in late October or early November on Commerce Street won't be held for the first time in its 28-year history.

The decision by the board to cancel the event was a difficult one and not taken lightly, but event chair Nicole Oubre believes it was the right one.

