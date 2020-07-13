Organizers call off annual chili cook-off that brings thousands to downtown Kilgore

The fundraising event that takes places in late October or early November on Commerce Street won't be held for the first time in its 28-year history.

KILGORE, Texas — The annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off, which usually brings about 10,000 people to downtown Kilgore, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The fundraising event that takes places in late October or early November on Commerce Street won't be held for the first time in its 28-year history.

The decision by the board to cancel the event was a difficult one and not taken lightly, but event chair Nicole Oubre believes it was the right one.