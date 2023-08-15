Original Jucy's Hamburgers in Longview to close beginning Aug. 21 for remodel

Jucy's has nine locations throughout East Texas.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas staple will close their original location (temporarily) for a much-anticipated remodel.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, Jucy's Hamburgers, located at 816 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will be closed to the public due to the renovation. The process is expected to take a few months to complete.

"Although there will be fresh paint and new floors, the memories of this East Texas landmark since 1980 remain," Jucy's said in a statement.