Original Jucys restaurant in Longview set for renovations

LONGVIEW, Texas — The original Jucys Hamburgers that launched an East Texas culinary legend will be renovated in the coming weeks, with interior work that will enlarge the kitchen and dining room. The drive-thru window also will be reconfigured to provide more privacy.
The Marshall Avenue location in Longview will close Monday for work after operating with regular business hours Sunday, said Miles Maxey, director of operations.
Ronny Maxey, now deceased, started Jucys in 1980 at 816 W. Marshall Ave.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Longview News-Journal.