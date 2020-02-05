TERRELL, Texas — Four people have been arrested for the 2006 murder of two Terrell Pizza Hut employees.

According to the Terrell Police Department, on September 3, 2006, Patricia Oferoskey and Stephen Mitchelltree were found dead inside the Pizza Hut in Terrell.

Police say this was the beginning of a lengthy investigation involving multiple suspects.

Investigators determined some former and current (at the time of the crime) employees planned to rob the eatery and ended up killing Oferoskey and Mitchelltree.

The TPD says four people, identified as Justin Prox, 32, Anthony Holliman, 32, Bianca Newman, 36, and Darius Hubbard, 33, were arrested about a week after the murders. They were charged with capital murder, but were released by the district attorney's office.

Police have kept the case open for 14 years in the hopes of bringing justice to the families of the victims.

The TPD says by way of technological advances and a fresh investigative perspective, officials were able to obtain new criminal indictments through the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

The four original suspects, all of Terrell, were re-arrested for the murders. Hubbard is already in prison on an unrelated criminal charge, according to the TPD.

The TPD will release more information as it becomes available.