OSHA investigating death of worker at processing plant in Polk County

Officials responded to a call at Roy O Martin’s Corrigan Wood Processing Plant around 8:30 a.m. about a worker who had fallen from an overhead walkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POLK COUNTY, Texas — OSHA is investigating the death of worker at a processing plant in Polk County Wednesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a call at Roy O Martin’s Corrigan Wood Processing Plant around 8:30 a.m. about a worker who had fallen and was not breathing.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a contract worker who had fallen from an overhead walkway and was not breathing.

The investigation determined no criminal acts or foul play had occurred.

Polk County Sheriff's Office turned over the investigation to OSHA.