'Our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed' | Greenberg Smoked Turkeys refunding all orders set to deliver after Nov. 6

"As we shared previously, there has been a catastrophic fire at our shipping facility," owner Sam Greenberg said. "Both our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed. We are thankful this occurred after hours and no one was injured! We are already in the process of rebuilding and will be back stronger than ever in 2021. We are refunding all orders set to deliver after November 6, and are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are grateful to have the best customers in the world, and are proud to have been a part of your holiday tradition for so many years. Please invite us back to your table next year!"